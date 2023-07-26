Susquehanna Raises GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $122.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $118.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 159,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $115.07. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $133.01.

Insider Activity

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.