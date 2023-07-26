SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock opened at $189.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average of $206.77. Illumina has a 52-week low of $179.03 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

