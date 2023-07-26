SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.88. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Hologic Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.90. 1,342,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 506.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,429,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.