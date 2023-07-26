Sweetgreen (SG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 28.08% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. On average, analysts expect Sweetgreen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SG stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $59,843.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,293 shares of company stock valued at $692,707. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

