Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 53,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,561. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

