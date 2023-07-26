T-Mobile US (TMUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect T-Mobile US to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.9 %

TMUS stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

