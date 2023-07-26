TAL Education Group (TAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect TAL Education Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.99 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TAL Education Group Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:TAL opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
