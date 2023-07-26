Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. 758,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after buying an additional 348,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,286,000 after acquiring an additional 81,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

