TC Energy (TRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$48.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.64. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$48.48 and a 52 week high of C$71.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.09.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

