TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TC Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

TRP stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.81.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,894,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,420,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $375,315,000 after purchasing an additional 257,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,574,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,733,000 after buying an additional 372,803 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

