TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.44

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 6313534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,530 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

