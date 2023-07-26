Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Teck Resources has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $49.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
