Teck Resources (TECK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Teck Resources has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $49.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECK. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 5,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.