Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.40)-($0.50) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $650-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.11 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.60–$1.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.81.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Up 27.0 %

TDOC traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 38,537,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,900. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.