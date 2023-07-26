Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.25)-($1.60) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.60–$1.25 EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,537,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,900. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. Teladoc Health's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

