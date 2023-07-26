Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock traded down $26.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.87. 743,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $238,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

