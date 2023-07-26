Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18 to $0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.0 million to $199.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million. Tenable also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.65 to $0.69 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.94.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 4,047,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,566. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,423. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tenable by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.