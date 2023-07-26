Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.61-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.48 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.61-0.81 EPS.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.39.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.64. 2,723,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,573. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

