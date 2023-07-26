Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $471.88 million and $22.31 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002041 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002438 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,209,300,653 coins and its circulating supply is 5,816,919,823,255 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Classic (LUNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Terra Classic has a current supply of 6,841,215,124,979.844 with 5,816,952,418,759.973 in circulation. The last known price of Terra Classic is 0.00008095 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 418 active market(s) with $22,319,035.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

