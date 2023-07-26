Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 3.5 %

TCBI traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 418,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.17 per share, with a total value of $200,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider John W. Cummings purchased 1,110 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.17 per share, with a total value of $200,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,233 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

