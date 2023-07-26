Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.68-$1.92 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of TXN traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,885,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,213. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

