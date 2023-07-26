Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 11,219 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Haemonetics worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Haemonetics by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,339,000 after buying an additional 454,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $33,932,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 187,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,718. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $67.19 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

