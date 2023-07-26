Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 9,368 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.16. 407,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,357,379 shares of company stock valued at $222,593,317. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

