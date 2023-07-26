Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 103.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LANC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.96. 110,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,551. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.82. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $128.06 and a 12-month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

LANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

