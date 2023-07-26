Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $11,890,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWE. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WWE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $105.75. 665,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,018. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.