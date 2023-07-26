Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 827,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ventas by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,120,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 296,623 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ventas by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Ventas by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. 1,241,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -999.94%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

