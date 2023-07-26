Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEX traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $193.64 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

