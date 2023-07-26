Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.64 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 631.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 850,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 734,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,582,000 after buying an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,361,000 after buying an additional 272,223 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 70,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at $613,341,198.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at $628,854,810.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

