Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.65 Million Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1,906.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 102,072 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradata by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 114,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TDC traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. 787,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 153.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

