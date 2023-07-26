Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,141 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 4.6 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Shares of NYSE HOMB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 2,378,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,693. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

