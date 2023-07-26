Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Avnet worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVT. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,157,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,333 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $37,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avnet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,737,000 after buying an additional 458,855 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $15,809,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Avnet Stock Down 0.2 %

Avnet stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.