Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 11,595 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,680,196. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.07. 716,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.