Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 19,271 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6,406.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 357,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,818. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

