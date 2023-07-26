Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $118.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

