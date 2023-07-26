Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.29

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 175428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.28.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Textainer Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 830,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Textainer Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

