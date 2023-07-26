Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textron to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Textron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,775. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Textron has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

