Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

TGSGY stock remained flat at $13.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.