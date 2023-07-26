The Ensign Group (ENSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) will be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,369. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at $89,231,301.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,468,097 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

