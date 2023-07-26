The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

