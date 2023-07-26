The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) to Issue $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Hilliard Price Performance

Hilliard stock remained flat at $460.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.80 and a 200 day moving average of $448.73. Hilliard has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Get Hilliard alerts:

Hilliard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.