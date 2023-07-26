The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD) to Issue $5.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Hilliard Price Performance
Hilliard stock remained flat at $460.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $446.80 and a 200 day moving average of $448.73. Hilliard has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.
Hilliard Company Profile
