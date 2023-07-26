The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,013,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

