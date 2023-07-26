The Shyft Group (SHYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY23 guidance at $0.98-1.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.98-$1.60 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. 112,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,223. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

