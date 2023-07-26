The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 128.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SWZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,493. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

