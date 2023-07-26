Thomas W. Wirth Sells 907 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $37,060.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,775.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CHMG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. 6,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

