Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 80,870,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,947,766. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.
TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
