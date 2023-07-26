Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.96 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 80,870,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,947,766. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

About Tilray

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tilray by 20.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Tilray by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

