Traders Buy High Volume of PBF Energy Call Options (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 2,492 call options.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

PBF opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBF shares. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

