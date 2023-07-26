Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 947,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

