TrueFi (TRU) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $36.15 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03398799 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,383,398.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

