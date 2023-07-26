Truist Financial Boosts Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $40.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. 499,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.