Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Truist Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,910,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

