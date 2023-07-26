Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $193.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Trustmark Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 319,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,838. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Trustmark by 315.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Trustmark by 557.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

